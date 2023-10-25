Police identify man found dead in Nebraska apartment building chimney

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, have identified a man whose body was found inside an apartment building chimney, but they’re still not sure about the circumstances that led to his death.

The victim was 29-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk, the Norfolk Daily News reported Wednesday. His body was found Oct. 19.

Police Capt. Michael Bauer said Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos and an identification card found with his body.

Andrews was last seen alive on Sept. 15. Police received a call on Sept. 16 from a tenant of the apartment building who said he heard a man yelling for help. By the time officers arrived, the yelling had stopped, and officers couldn’t locate anyone.

On Sept. 20, a parking warning was placed on Andrews’ vehicle that was parked nearby. A missing-person report was taken on Oct. 3, Bauer said.

Police have said they believe the death was an accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

