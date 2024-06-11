Police in Ohio fatally shoot man who they say charged at officers with knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man who they say charged at them with a knife after they first tried to stop him with a Taser, police in Ohio said.

Police in Columbus received multiple calls Monday night about a man in the middle of the street running at vehicles with a knife, said Sgt. Joe Albert. When officers arrived, the man drove away, stopped his vehicle and got out with the knife before driving away again, Albert said.

The man eventually stopped at an intersection and started walking toward oncoming traffic with the knife in his hand, police said.

One officer fired a Taser at the man, but he turned around and charged at the officers who then fired their guns at him, Albert said. Several officers then fired their guns at him. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

