Police say teenage boy arrested in connection with fatal shootings of 4 family members in New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four family members in a rural area in New Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

State Police said the victims were found fatally shot at their Valencia County home early Saturday morning.

The name of the teenager was being withheld Sunday by The Associated Press because he’s a juvenile.

Police spokesman Ray Wilson said the suspect was extremely intoxicated at the scene and was taken to a hospital for detoxification.

The teen will be booked into a juvenile detention center on four open counts of murder after being released from the hospital, according to Wilson, who said the office of the medical examiner is still trying to identify the victims.

Authorities said the boy called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and allegedly told a dispatcher that he had killed his entire family.

When county deputies arrived at the scene, they said the suspect walked out of the home with his hands in the air and surrendered without incident.

Deputies reported finding four people dead inside the home and a handgun on the kitchen table.

Wilson said the county sheriff’s office handed the case over to the State Police for investigation of the quadruple homicide.

