Police search for fugitive who escaped from Seattle’s airport in handcuffs

SEATTLE (AP) — A man fled custody inside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was able to take a light rail train into the city, authorities said.

Port of Seattle police were notified around 11 a.m. Sunday that a man had escaped from the airport while he was being taken to Kentucky, where he was wanted on warrants. In a statement, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said a “contracted agent” lost control of the suspect during the check-in process at the ticket counter and that he fled toward the light rail station.

Cooper did not immediately respond to follow-up questions from The Associated Press, including who the contract agency was, how many people were with the man when he fled and the nature of the warrants he was being sought on. The Seattle Times reported he fled in handcuffs.

Officials said Port of Seattle police confirmed through video camera images that the man had boarded the train headed north, and security with Sound Transit confirmed he was seen leaving a station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Authorities searched baggage claim and other parts of the airport, and operations at the airport weren’t affected, the statement says.

