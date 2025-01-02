Postal worker fatally stabbed on the job in a New York deli

NEW YORK (AP) — A postal worker was stabbed to death in a New York City deli Monday afternoon, police said, adding that they have a person of interest in custody.

While on duty, the postal employee was attacked at roughly 2:30 p.m. at a business on Harlem’s Lenox Avenue, according to police. The thoroughfare also is called Malcolm X Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead there, police said.

No further details were immediately available. A message seeking comment was sent to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which gets involved in investigating crimes related to the postal system or its employees or customers.

