Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

Court records show a judge granted a $100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was released Monday, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury indicted him along with 18 others on June 14. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60s.” Other charges allege Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

His lawyer Jonah Pine declined to comment last week. He did not immediately respond Wednesday to a voicemail message and email seeking comment.

The rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

