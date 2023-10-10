San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel.

The San Francisco Police Department also said in a statement that an officer or officers had fired their guns at the site of the crash but provided no other immediate details.

A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

