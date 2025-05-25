Scott McLaughlin crashes during Indy 500 warm-up, bursts into tears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott McLaughlin crashed during the warm-up laps for the Indianapolis 500 and immediately burst into tears. The Team Penske driver slammed into the wall as he was swerving to warm his tires before Sunday’s green flag.

The New Zealander, who was slated to start 10th, buried his head in his hands while crouched on the infield grass. McLaughlin was Penske’s highest-starting driver after two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were penalized and dropped to the back of the field for failing inspection.

It was reminiscent of the 1992 Indianapolis 500, when pole-sitter Roberto Guerrero spun out and crashed while also trying to warm up his tires during the parade laps.

“I really have no idea what happened,” a heartbroken McLaughlin said. “I can’t believe we’re out of the race. I had so much hope. It’s the worst moment of my life.”

At the same time that McLaughlin was being tended to, smoke and flames began shooting out from under Scott Dixon’s car. It was not clear what the issue was for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who is the 2008 race winner.

When the race went green, Marco Andretti made contact with first Jack Harvey, which caused him to spin, before Marcus Armstrong hit Andretti on the first lap. His father and grandfather, Michael Andretti and Mario Andretti, just shook their heads in disbelief.

Roger Penske delivered the command for drivers to start their engines after a 42-minute delay for rain — a pause that put Kyle Larson’s attempt to complete “the double” and race 1,100-miles in one day in jeopardy.

The NASCAR star must leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway by 4 p.m. to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, where the Coca-Cola 600 is his priority. Only one driver has ever completed all 1,100 miles — Tony Stewart in 2001. Larson’s bid failed last year because a rain delay in Indianapolis made him miss the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson could be seen checking his watch from inside his car as he waited for Penske’s command. He’s starting second in Charlotte and 19th in the Indy 500.

Meanwhile, a swarm of people poured through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates as soon as it opened. Some were shirtless, some wore American flag overalls, others checkered flag mini-skirts.

As they entered the main tunnel nearly five hours before the race, a large group began a thunderous “Let’s Go Pacers!” chant; The Indiana Pacers host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks a few hours after the 109th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The grandstands are sold out for the first time since 2016 and IndyCar expects 350,000 people will be on IMS property for Sunday’s race. One tunnel at the speedway had to be closed to motorized vehicles four hours before the race to handle the pedestrian volume.

Pato O’Ward, a two-time Indy 500 runner-up, and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou are the co-favorites, listed at +500 by BetMGM. O’Ward starts third and would be the first Mexican winner; Palou, winner of four of the first five races this season, would be the first Spanish winner should he earn his first career victory on an oval track.

Robert Shwartzman, a dual national of Israel and Russia, will be the first rookie to lead the field to green since 1983 in the Indianapolis 500 debut for Prema Racing. The Italian team is dominant in Europe but new this season to IndyCar, and Shwartzman has never raced on an oval.

The 25-year-old drives under the Israel flag and is the first Israeli in the field.

All eyes will be on Penske drivers Newgarden and Power, who started 32nd and 33rd following inspection failures that dropped them to the back of the field. Newgarden is the two-time defending race winner and trying to become the first in history to win three-straight Indy 500s.

No driver has ever won from starting on the last row. Rivals have already declared the Penskes the fastest cars in the field and have said they look forward to watching them pick their way through traffic.

