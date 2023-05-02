Select list of nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot.”

Best Play: “Ain’t No Mo,’” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham,” “Leopoldstadt.”

Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson,” “A Doll’s House,” “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Into the Woods,” “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot,” “Parade,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar;” Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy;” Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House;” Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie;” Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976;” Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot;” J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot;” Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods;” Ben Platt, “Parade;” Colton Ryan, “New York, New York.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods;” Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet;” Micaela Diamond, “Parade.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Julia Lester, “Into the Woods;” Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo;” NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot;” Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked;” Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot;” Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot;” Alex Newell, “Shucked.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham;” Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window;” Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living;” Kara Young, “Cost of Living.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson;” Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House;” Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt;” David Zayas, “Cost of Living.”

Best Direction of a Play: Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham;” Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living;” Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House;” Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt;” Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Max Webster, “Life of Pi.”

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, “Parade;” Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Jack O’Brien, “Shucked;” Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo.”

Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Susan Stroman, “New York, New York;” Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet;” Jennifer Weber, “KPOP.”

Best Book of a Musical: “& Juliet,” David West Read; “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire; “New York, New York,” David Thompson and Sharon Washington; “Shucked,” Robert Horn; “Some Like It Hot,” Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Best Original Score: “Almost Famous,” Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt; “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; “KPOP,” Music and Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon; “Shucked,” Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; “Some Like It Hot,” Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

Online: http://tonyawards.com

