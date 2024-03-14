Severe storms rake Indiana and Kentucky, damaging dozens of structures

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms with at least one suspected tornado raked southern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes and leaving people without electricity, authorities said.

Storms damaged homes and trailers in the Ohio River communities of Hanover and Lamb in Indiana.

“There are properties that are destroyed, campers down by the river,” said Libby Hoffman, matron at the Jefferson County Jail.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police said a suspected tornado struck Jefferson County, damaging several homes and downing trees and power lines.

He posted photos on X, formerly Twitter, showing one home with its roof torn off and another with roof shingles and himself holding a baseball-sized hailstone.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Around 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Hanover lost power, the company reported.

In Kentucky, Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark said the storms damaged at least 50 structures, including homes.

“We have a whole bunch of damage,” Stark told the Courier Journal of Louisville.

Severe weather was possible into Thursday night from northeast Texas to Indiana and Ohio, the National Weather Service said on X. It issued a tornado watch for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri until 9 p.m. central time.

