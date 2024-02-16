Sheriff says Tennessee man tried to enroll at Michigan school to meet minor

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Tennessee man traveled to Michigan and tried to enroll at a high school after meeting a minor online, authorities said.

A suspicious staff member at Mason County Central alerted a sheriff’s deputy who interviewed the young man Tuesday and learned that he wasn’t a teenager as claimed, the sheriff’s office said.

The man from Fort Campbell, Tennessee, was charged with using a computer to commit a crime as well as other crimes.

“I would strongly encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of online chatting and the sharing of information over the internet or social media platforms,” Sheriff Kim Cole said.

The high school is in Scottville in northern Michigan, 100 miles north of Grand Rapids.

