Shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president, and police searched Monday for a student who was a suspect.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm.” The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus. Classes were canceled Monday.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan’s letter confirmed the suspect, who he said was a student, was still at large.

A bus idles behind police tape during an active shooter situation at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A few people have been killed and a few others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large. (Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf A medical examiner, who declined to give his name, arrives on the scene during an active shooter situation at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A few people have been killed and a few others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large. (Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf Bethanie Glover, the Virginia Deputy University spokesperson, speaks to members of the media during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. A few people have been killed and a few others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large. (Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf Previous Next

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

The story has been updated to correct that the emergency alert was issued Sunday night.

