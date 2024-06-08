Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left three people dead and two others injured early Saturday, police said.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said in a news release that they found the victims around 2:45 a.m. while responding to a call about a disturbance, the Argus Leader reported. The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release any additional details. Sioux Falls police did not respond to two phone messages left with dispatchers or to a social media message from The Associated Press.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.