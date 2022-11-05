Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter is seen at Fashion' s Night Out - Hollywood Unzipped Party on Thursday Sept. 6, 2012, in New York. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP Images, File) Photo: DONALD TRAILL/INVISION/AP/Donald Traill FILE - Singer Aaron Carter sings to a crowd during a First Night celebration at Government Center, on Dec. 31, 2004, in Boston. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LISA POOLE FILE - Singer Aaron Carter, left, arrives at his birthday party with his girlfriend, singer Kaci Brown, right, at Shag nightclub in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 15, 2006. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dan Steinberg Previous Next

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.