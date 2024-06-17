Small plane with 1 aboard crashes into a Massachusetts river

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (AP) — A small plane with one pilot aboard crashed into a Massachusetts river on Monday, according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot survived the crash or was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Van’s Aircraft RV-6A crashed into the Merrimack River in the town of Lawrence at about 2:15 p.m.

Television video footage showed the plane upside down in the river as an emergency fire crew responded in a boat.

Van’s Aircraft produces kit airplanes that are often amateur-built and assembled at home.

The FAA said it would participate in an investigation into the crash led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

