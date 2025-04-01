Speaker Johnson fails to squash proxy voting effort from new moms in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday exercised his power of the gavel — and tried to bring it down with an unusually aggressive effort to squash a proposal for new parents in Congress to able to vote by proxy, rather than in person, as they care for newborns.

His plan failed, 206-222.

In an unprecedented move, the House Republican leadership had engineered a way to quietly kill the bipartisan plan from two new moms—Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado. Their plan has widespread support from a majority of House colleagues. Some 218 lawmakers backed the new moms, signing on to a so-called “discharge petition” to force their proposal onto the House floor for consideration.

But Johnson, like GOP leaders before him, rails against proxy voting, as President Donald Trump pushes people back to work in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic work from home trend.

A procedural vote Tuesday will test whether the speaker — or the new moms — have the tally on their side. It was turned back in dramatic fashion, with nine Republicans joining all Democrats to sink the GOP leaders’ effort.

“If we don’t do the right thing now, it’ll never be done,” said Luna, who gave birth to her son in 2023.

Pettersen with a diaper over her shoulder and four-month-old son, Sam, in her arms, stood on the House floor pleaded with colleagues to turn back the GOP leadership’s effort to stop their resolution.

“It is unfathomable that in 2025 we have not modernized Congress,” she said. “We’re asking you to continue to stand with us.”

But Johnson had drawn the line against proxy voting as unconstitutional.

“Look, I’m a father, I’m pro-family. The Republican Party is pro-family,” the Republican speaker said late last month. But he said, “I believe it violates more than two centuries of tradition and institution. And I think that it opens a Pandora’s box, where ultimately, maybe no one is here.”

It’s the first time in modern House history that leadership was taking the extraordinary step to try to halt a discharge petition when it’s this far along in the process. Next steps are uncertain.

Luna used the discharge petition process as she and others grew frustrated that House committees and party leadership were not bringing the proxy-voting proposal forward. Instead, she and others gathered the majority signatures needed, 218, to discharge it from limbo, and force it to the floor for action.

At a Rules committee hearing early Tuesday, the GOP-led panel tucked in a provision into the routine rules process that would have prohibited not just this discharge petition but any others that try to push a proxy voting forward.

Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the panel, said a discharge petition has never been halted before at this stage in the process — a remarkable move from Republicans who often campaign as the party aligned with family values.

“Given the chance to actually support families, they turn their backs,” he said. “A majority of the chamber is upending what the majority in this chamber wants.”

Republicans countered that Luna, who led the discharge effort, did not go through the regular process, of waiting for their resolution to be brought to the floor through the regular procedure. And they criticized the temporary proxy voting policy that Democrats put in place during the pandemic that they said was abused by member absences.

“You have to come to work, you have to be present,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. during a committee debate.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the chair of the Rules Committee, decried what she called the “laptop class” in America that doesn’t have the luxury of working by proxy. “Members of Congress simply need to show up for work,” she said.

About a dozen women have given birth while in Congress over the years, and there are many new fathers as well. One, Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, had dashed back to Washington for votes in 2023 after his wife had just given birth and their son was in an intensive care unit.

Many new and existing parents were among the eight other Republicans who joined Luna to push ahead past leaderships.

Luna’s petition opens the door for the House to vote on a resolution that would allow new parents serving in Congress to designate a proxy — another member of Congress — to vote on their behalf for 12 weeks.

Republicans had barred proxy voting once they took control of the House from Democrats in 2023. The new resolution, which includes specific procedures on how the new parent would deliver their voting instructions, would mean a change in their House rules.

The resolution from the moms allows that a proxy voting process for lawmakers have given birth or pregnant lawmakers who are unable to travel safely or have a serious medical condition. It also applies to lawmakers whose spouses are pregnant or giving birth.

Under the resolution, a qualifying lawmaker may designate a proxy to cast for them for up to 12 weeks.

Luna who is among the House’s more conservative lawmakers, made national headlines for her steadfast support of Trump. But she resigned this week from the archconservative House Freedom Caucus this week, saying she could no longer be part of the group if members “broker backroom deals” against its values.

Associated Press writer Matt Brown contributed to this report.

