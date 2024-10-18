Spelman College president takes ‘personal leave of absence’

ATLANTA (AP) — Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle is taking a personal leave of absence, the nation’s top-rated historically Black college announced Friday.

Spelman College did not give a reason for Gayle’s leave, but said in a statement it is “effective immediately.” Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, the former chair of the school’s board of trustees and a limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons, has assumed day-to-day duties as interim president.

“We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust,” the school said.

Gayle became Spelman’s president in 2022 after former president Mary Schmidt Campbell retired. The school is part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of four historically Black schools.

Before working at Spelman, Gayle was president of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation’s largest community foundations. She is also an epidemiologist who spent decades fighting AIDS and HIV and led an international anti-poverty group.

Brewer had been involved in overseeing the college for 17 years. She spent 12 as board chair, where she worked with three Spelman presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the college’s history. She also previously served as president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam’s Club.

“Through this transition, my focus is on guiding Spelman forward by supporting leadership, maintaining stability and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our students,” Brewer said in a message to the board of trustees, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “We’ll build on our strengths while embracing change as we chart the best path for Spelman’s future. It’s a privilege to give back to the institution that has given me so much, even as I continue to grow in my own career journey.”

