Storied high school football rivalry in Maine takes on extra significance in wake of mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The city of Lewiston takes another tentative step in its recovery from Maine’s worst mass shooting as high school football returns Wednesday.

Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game features cross-river rivals Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School in Auburn. Last Friday’s game between the Blue Devils and the Red Eddies was postponed after the communities were locked down while police searched for 40-year-old Robert Card. He was found dead Friday, days after shooting and killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston.

“It’s seemingly more symbolic than ever,” Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said of the game, which comes after residents in both Lewiston and Auburn lost family and friends in the Oct. 25 shooting.

“It’s the first time since this terrible event that both communities have really felt we could come back together and at least try to make new memories to replace the terrible things we saw and heard last week,” he added.

Fans and students decked out in school colors began arriving about two hours before kickoff to snag good seats. Blue and white balloons hung from a fence near the field, and a banner displayed the interlocked first letters of Lewiston and Auburn and the phrase, “We stand together.”

High School students return to school for the first time since the shootings that claimed 18 lives in their community, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York

Among the first to arrive was Mark Barrett, a 58-year-old car salesman from Lewiston who knew two people who were injured in the shooting.

“It’s like they say, ‘Lewiston strong.’ We are all here together as one,” Barrett said. “This is probably the perfect setting, because it’s against your crosstown rival. It’s going to be great game. It’s going to be a game of unity.”

The game is one of the most important every year for the former mill towns, with friends and family having connections to it that go back decades. In the past the schools would have a walking parade from one city to the next, with fans dressing up in their team colors — blue and white for Lewiston, maroon and white for Edward Little.

The winner gets to hold onto a trophy for the year and, of course, bragging rights.

Kaiya Poulin, a 15-year-old first-year student from Lewiston, said she was heartened to get support even from people in Auburn who would normally be bitter rivals.

“It’s definitely good to see everyone,” she said. “We missed everyone. We couldn’t see each other. We were worried about one another.”

Barrett’s granddaughter, 13-year-old Aiyana Warren, said she was a bit nervous to come out for the game but was glad she did.

“At the end of the day, I just feel like we’re all coming together,” she said. “Most of us here have good intentions, just trying to get back with our community and build back better.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent a message of support.

“Tonight two communities come together to celebrate a century-old tradition, the Battle of the Bridge,” Kraft said in a video statement. “Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together, and never had that been more important than right now.”

This game even caught the eye of actor Will Ferrell, who did a hype video that the Lewiston High’s athletic department posted on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, Ferrell stares into the camera as if he is a coach prepping his players for the big game.

“Today’s the day. Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little. Everyone’s going to be watching, everyone’s going to be talking about it,” he says. “So lets bring it on! Lets bring it on like Donkey Kong! Have a great game. Go! Fight! Win! Whatever that means.”

The school confirmed it worked with Ferrell on the video, with Langlais calling him a “good human that thought comedy and humor might help as part of the healing process.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.