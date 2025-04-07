Supreme Court lifts order blocking deportations under 18th century wartime law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted a court order blocking the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants under an 18th century wartime law.

In a bitterly divided 5-4 decision, the court said the migrants still must get a chance to challenge their deportation before they are taken out of the country and said the Trump administration must give them “reasonable time” to go to court.

But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.

The justices acted on the administration’s emergency appeal after the federal appeals court in Washington left in place an order temporarily prohibiting deportations of the migrants accused of being gang members under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.

The case has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension between the White House and the federal courts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.