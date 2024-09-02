Suspect, 15, arrested in shooting near Ohio high school that killed 1 teen, wounded 4

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed another teenager and wounded four others near an Ohio high school campus about an hour after a football game, authorities said.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said Sunday that investigators had identified the lone suspect as the 15-year-old male. He was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Saturday at a Euclid home and was taken to the Cuyahoga County juvenile detention center, police said.

Police also identified the teenager killed in the gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday near the Euclid High School campus as 17-year old Sincere Rowdy of Euclid. Four other youths said to be 16 or 17 years old were wounded and taken to hospitals. Police said their names wouldn’t be released.

“We ask that you keep all of the families and friends forever affected by this horrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” police said in a statement.

The Euclid City School District said on a social media site that the victims included some Euclid students and some teenagers from other local schools. The post said the student who died wasn’t enrolled in the city’s schools but “we mourn the loss of a young life and extend our deepest condolences to the family and community.”

Counselors are to be available at each school beginning Tuesday, officials said.

