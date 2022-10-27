Suspect in deaths of 2 South American researchers identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two South American medical researchers who died in Kansas City apparently were killed by a man who has since died in a murder-suicide, a prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said in a news release that Kansas City police determined 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile.

Their bodies were found Oct. 1 after a fire in their apartment near the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research center in Kansas City where the victims were predoctoral researchers.

Moore intentionally set the apartment on fire, prosecutors said. They did not disclose a possible motive for the killings and have not said how the victims died.

Police used phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing and DNA to determine that Moore was the suspect in the researchers’ deaths.

Police also determined that Moore died as part of a murder-suicide in Clay County on Oct. 16. Moore and 40-year-old Misty Brockman, a mother of five, were found dead in a car near an amusement park called the Worlds of Fun. Police continue to investigate their deaths.

