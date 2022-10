Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family, including an 8-month-old baby, in central California tried to kill himself Tuesday and is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The family is still missing.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators identified Jesus Salgado, 48, after he used a victims’ ATM card. The family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in Merced, the office said, without providing further details. According to Naindeep Singh, the head of a local Sikh community organization, the four were taken from the gas station and convivence store they own.

Detectives obtained an surveillance photo from the ATM in Atwater, a city about 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Merced, and “the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene,” the office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office had released two still images of a possible suspect seen in surveillance footage, and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Detectives received information that identified Salgado as a person of interest and that he attempted to take his own life before police arrived, the statement said, without specifying where he was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office will hold a news conference Wednesday to give more details.

The kidnapper took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke in a video published Monday on Facebook.

This surveillance image provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows a possible suspect the sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in identifying. Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of the possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh, who were kidnapped from a south Merced, Calif., business Monday night, Oct. 3, 2022. Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the family members and released photos of them. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS This undated image released by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows a person of interest, where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene where four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child, were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS This undated image released by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows a person of interest, where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene where four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child, were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, video image released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows a person of interest in a surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater, Calif., where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene where four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child, were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

Warnke said the kidnapper made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

Naindeep Singh, executive director of Jakara Movement, a Punjabi Sikh community organization in central California, said the victims’ relatives told him the family was taken from their gas station.

“They were in shock and worried about the family and the baby. They are in a lot of grief,” said Naindeep Singh, who is not related to the victims. He said the family has asked for privacy.

The sheriff said detectives believe the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday that firefighters on Monday found a pickup truck belonging to Amandeep Singh that was on fire. Merced Police Department officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home where a family member tried to reach him and the couple. When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to report them missing, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation.

Merced is a city of 86,000 people about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley.

This story has been corrected to show Jasleen Kaur is 27, not 36, and Merced is southeast of San Francisco, not southwest. A previous version of this story incorrectly said the family was kidnapped from a business in Madera, not Merced.

