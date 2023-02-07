Suspect in off-duty NYPD officer shooting arrested at motel

NEW YORK (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty New York Police Department officer in the head during a botched robbery was arrested two days later at a suburban motel, police said Tuesday.

Authorities believe Randy Jones, 38, shot 26-year-old Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday after luring him to a location in Brooklyn on the pretext that he was selling a car via Facebook Marketplace, Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference.

Fayaz, who officials said remained hospitalized in grave condition on Tuesday, agreed to meet Jones on Saturday to buy a car for $24,000, Essig said.

Fayaz arrived with his brother-in-law, and Jones asked “jokingly” if the men were armed, Essig said. Jones then put Fayaz in a headlock and demanded the money, the chief said.

Fayaz said he didn’t have the money, Essig said, and Jones pointed a gun at Fayaz’s brother-in-law. Fayaz broke free from the headlock and Jones shot him in the head, Essig said.

Jones ran, firing more shots at he fled, Essig said. The brother-in-law grabbed Fayaz’s gun from his hip and fired several shots as well, he said.

Jones drove off in a 2011 BMW that was registered to his mother, Essig said.

Jones was arrested Monday at a Days Inn in Nanuet, about 35 miles (55 km) north of New York City. A woman and five children ages 6 months to 11 years were with him at the motel, Essig said.

Charges against Jones were pending Tuesday. Information on his attorney was not available.

