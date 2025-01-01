TCU hires Mike Buddie from Army as its new athletic director

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Buddie is the new athletic director at TCU, the school announced Wednesday.

Buddie comes to the school from Army where he served in the same position since 2019. During his tenure, he led Army’s athletics programs to new heights. Football earned a College Football Playoff ranking in 2024 as the Black Knights won a program record 12 games, a mark that ties for the most in a season by any service academy in history.

“TCU is building a world class executive team to take us to our next level of excellence in educating future generations of Horned Frogs. We were looking for an individual who would honor our mission to educate ethical leaders and share our focus on student and community success,” said President Daniel W. Pullin. “Amongst a cohort of stellar candidates, we found in Mike a leader who is on point with our strategic plan, who exemplifies the values, character and innovative approach that will continue to elevate athletic excellence as a priority.”

Buddie led unprecedented facilities improvements and innovative investments in the Black Knights’ programs, highlighted by a $170 million Michie Stadium Preservation Project that is the most ambitious private, gift-funded construction project in the history of the United States Military Academy.

He also secured football-only membership in the American Athletic Conference in 2024 as Army went undefeated to win the league championship in its debut season.

“There’s no place like TCU — the perfect mix of excellent academic reputation, unbeatable campus experience, and sports that pack a punch,” said Buddie. “I’m honored to join an organization that is committed to its mission and values but doesn’t shy away from prioritizing winning.”

Former AD Jeremiah Donati left TCU for South Carolina last month.

