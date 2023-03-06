Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in a suburban Chicago home.

The teen was arrested following the shootings Sunday night in Bolingbrook in what police said was a suspected home invasion. Authorities have released no information about possible charges.

The teen’s name was not released and Bolingbrook police spokesman Anthony Columbus said Monday that “all indications are he was the sole offender.”

Police identified the girl as 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman. Cartez Daniels, 40, and a girl whose name has not yet been released also were slain, Columbus said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was wounded and listed in stable condition Monday at a hospital. Two boys, ages 3 and 14, were in the home at the time of the shooting, but were not harmed.

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. The suspect was arrested about 10 p.m. Sunday near his home.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

Neighbor Melinda Taylor told the Chicago Tribune that she heard a loud thud Sunday night prior to first responders arriving at the home across the street.

Taylor said her son plays with a teen who lives in the home where the shooting occurred and that the family there never stuck out.

“They just came and go and went to work, like everybody else,” she said.

