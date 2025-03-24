Teenager killed after triggering avalanche, fourth person killed in snow slides in Alaska this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A teenager has died after triggering an avalanche, the fourth person killed in snow slides in Alaska this month.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of 16-year-old Tucker Challan of Soldotna was recovered from the avalanche Sunday by the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group.

Troopers said a group of snowmachiners were riding Saturday on the backside of Seattle Ridge in Turnagain Pass, a popular winter recreation area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage.

“Witnesses stated that a juvenile male triggered an avalanche and died after being buried,” troopers said in a statement.

The area was too unstable on Saturday to safely recover the body, troopers said.

Three heli-skiers were killed March 4 when they were caught in an avalanche near Girdwood, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Anchorage.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.