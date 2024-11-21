Tensions rise as teachers remain on the picket line in 3 Massachusetts communities

BOSTON (AP) — Tensions continued to rise as teacher strikes in three Massachusetts communities slogged through another week, with officials in at least one district warning that even if there are no snow days this winter, schools will be forced to hold classes during vacations and weekends.

Schools remained closed Thursday in Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead, three communities north of Boston, with some schools shuttered for a ninth day.

Rachael Abell, president of the Beverly School Committee, called the strike “incredibly harmful” and said it is “without doubt, hurting the students, the families, the people of our community.”

School districts are required by state mandate to reach 180 days of learning per year. Sue Charochak, superintendent of schools in Beverly, said the district will be required to hold classes in what is typically “non-school time” like weekends and vacations to make up the days lost to the strike.

Teachers rallied at the Massachusetts Statehouse earlier this week, accusing school district negotiators of not working hard enough to reach a fair deal.

The Beverly Teachers Association has said it is pushing for smaller class sizes in the 4,500-student district, 12 weeks of paid parental leave and a “living wage” for paraprofessionals or teachers assistants whose starting salary is $20,000.

In Gloucester, the union in the 2,800-student district has asked for at least eight weeks of fully paid parental leave. It also wants significant pay increases for paraprofessionals, safer conditions for students and more prep time for elementary school teachers.

On Nov. 12, judges imposed a fine of $50,000 on the unions in Beverly and Gloucester that they said would increase by $10,000 for every day the teachers remained on strike. The unions voted Nov. 7 to authorize a strike and schools have remained closed.

Negotiations have been tense at times.

Last week, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga apologized after he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture in the direction of striking teachers.

Verga, who can be seen raising his middle finger, explained that the action was not directed at the teachers but rather to alleged violent shouts from an individual. In a statement, Verga said he regretted the gesture.

“My frustrations got the best of me,” he said.

Abell said Wednesday that the Commonwealth Employee Relations Board issued an order that essentially told the School Committee that the strike is an improper and coercive bargaining tool and that there is no obligation to continue with mediation as long as teachers keep striking.

Gov. Maura Healey said her focus is getting students back into the classroom.

“It is unacceptable that school has been closed for more than a week in Marblehead, Gloucester and Beverly. I’m urging both parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the good of our kids, families, educators and staff,” Healey said Tuesday in a written statement.

