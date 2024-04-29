Texans receiver Tank Dell was among 10 people wounded in shootout at Florida party, sheriff says

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — None of the 10 people who were wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant over the weekend, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday.

The shootout happened early Sunday during a party at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford, north of Orlando. More than 200 people were at the restaurant when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation, followed by an unidentified male also opening fire, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday.

The shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the 16-year-old shooter, Lemma said at a news conference.

“The heroic actions of this security officer took a very dangerous situation and made it less significant than it potentially could have been. He tackled this guy from behind and brought him to the ground,” Lemma said. “We are incredibly lucky that nobody is dead and there aren’t more injuries.”

Dell, who is from the nearby Daytona Beach area, was caught in the middle, Lemma said. He was treated for a “minor wound” and released from a hospital later Sunday, according to the Texans. The sheriff didn’t provided any details on Dell’s injury.

FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wears a new uniform during an NFL football uniform release party, April 23, 2024, in Houston. Dell was among 10 people injured in a shoot-out at a private party at a central Florida restaurant this weekend, and along with the others doesn't have life-threatening injuries, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip

Authorities are hoping to speak to the unidentified gunman, whose actions might have been justified under Florida’s self-defense laws, authorities said.

“This was a shootout that was going back and forth,” Lemma said.

An arrest report said there was probable cause to charge the teen with attempted homicide, firing a weapon on public property, possession of a firearm by a minor and using a firearm during a felony, but final charging decisions will be up to local prosecutors, Lemma said.

