The Biden administration isn’t extending a two-year program for migrants from 4 nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not extend a two-year program that allows migrants from certain nations into the U.S. if they came by plane with sponsorship.

The program began in 2022 with Venezuelans and was an effort to provide an alternative legal pathway for migrants who were increasingly coming to the U.S.-Mexico border while the administration simultaneously cracked down on illegal crossings. It later expanded to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans — the nationalities of the migrants who most frequently tried to cross the border. The program allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for two years while they sought other legal status.

The decision comes just a month before the 2024 presidential election, as Democrat Kamala Harris has worked to project a tougher stance on immigration. Republican Donald Trump has derided the administration’s immigration policies and has increasingly insulted and spread lies about migrants in the U.S., particularly Haitians, in recent weeks.

Homeland Security officials said Friday that those at the two-year mark must apply for another type of legal status, depart the country or face deportation. There are multiple different pathways for many of the nationalities, including what’s called “temporary protected status” for Venezuelans and Haitians, which allows them to stay in the U.S. because of extreme violence, unrest or devastating natural disasters in their home countries.

“This two-year period was intended to enable individuals to seek humanitarian relief or other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible, and to work and contribute to the United States,” Homeland Security spokesperson Naree Ketudat said.

New migrants to the border may still apply for the program, and it does not affect those from Afghanistan or Ukraine.

