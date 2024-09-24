The last of 8 escaped bulls from a Massachusetts rodeo is caught on highway

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A lone bull on the lam, one of eight that escaped from a rodeo in a Massachusetts mall parking lot, has been caught, but not before a pursuit that ended on a highway.

The bull was lassoed and led into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro on Monday night, not far from where the group of eight broke through their pens and charged through a crowded parking lot on Sunday.

The bulls knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward the highway before they headed to the woods. Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon and the Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down.

A missing pet-tracking business was called in to help find the last bull, WBZ News reported. They went out with a drone and called police when they saw the bull.

“I have to say I’ve never went out looking for a lost bull. This is one for the books,” said Samantha Beckman of Wandering Paws K9.

Police cruisers followed the bull as it trotted near several businesses and through the woods before it was caught. Rodeo personnel and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing worked with the local police and fire departments.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.