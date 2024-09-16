The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

NEW YORK (AP) — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television.

The hosts, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, opened the show Sunday night. They won Emmys at the 2020 awards for “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” are favorites going into the night. “Shogun″ is expected to win best drama series after picking up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held last weekend.

The Emmys are back in their traditional mid-September spot after a single strike-delayed edition in January.

The show began at 8 p.m., Eastern time, and is airing on ABC from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

