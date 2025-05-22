The Latest: House passes Trump’s big tax bill in overnight session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle President Donald Trump’s priority bill to approval.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s central to the GOP agenda.

Here’s the latest:

US envoy to Israel calls Israel embassy staffer killings an ‘act of terror’

“It is just a horrific tragedy, an act of terror, and another way in which we have to recognize Jewish people all over the world are being singled out for these kind of horrible attacks,” U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said in an interview on Fox & Friends.

In this image from video, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., announces the final vote total after the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and program cuts after an all-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (House Television via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump waits to greet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Previous Next

Huckabee went on to push back against critics of Israel’s execution of the war in Gaza, blaming Hamas for the war dragging on.

“We’ve got a lot of ignorant, idiotic people who don’t seem to understand the difference between right and wrong,” Huckabee said. “It shouldn’t be that complicated.”

The crypto industry saw Trump as a champion. Some now fear he’s putting personal profits first

It seems like a triumph for a cryptocurrency industry that has long sought mainstream acceptance: Top investors in one of President Trump’s crypto projects invited to dine with him at his luxury golf club in Northern Virginia on the heels of the Senate advancing key pro-crypto legislation and while bitcoin prices soar.

But Thursday night’s dinner for the 220 biggest investors in the $TRUMP meme coin has raised uncomfortable questions about potentially shadowy buyers using the anonymity of the internet to buy access to the president.

While Democrats charge that Trump is using the power of the presidency to boost profits for his family business, even some pro-Trump crypto enthusiasts worry that the president’s push into meme coins isn’t helping their efforts to establish the credibility, stability and legitimacy they had thought his administration would bring to their businesses.

▶ Read more about Trump and crypto

Trump celebrates passage of his ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

The president in his morning social media posting praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leadership for getting his major tax bill through the lower chamber.

Now, he’s pushing Senate Republicans to get moving and notch a political win on Democrats.

“it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!” Trump said. “There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination.”

Planned Parenthood says barring it from Medicaid funding could have a major impact

The group says a provision barring it from receiving Medicaid funds could lead to one-third of its health centers closing.

Planned Parenthood said about 200 centers are at risk — most of them in states where abortion is legal. The nation’s largest abortion provider also offers other health services, including birth control and cancer screening. State Medicaid money covers abortion in some states, but not others.

“We’re in a fight for survival — not just for Planned Parenthood, but for the ability of everyone to get high-quality, non-judgmental health care,” Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America celebrated the provision, saying in a statement, “Congress took a big step toward stopping taxpayer funding of the Big Abortion industry.”

Institute of Peace reclaims its headquarters after court win over Musk’s cost-cutting team

The U.S. Institute of Peace retook control of its headquarters Wednesday, two days after a federal judge said the firing of its board and employees by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was illegal.

The institute’s acting president, George Moose, entered the organization’s headquarters with private security and the institute’s outside attorney for the first time since being escorted off the premises during the DOGE takeover. Moose and most of the institute’s board were fired in March, part of the mass slashing of the federal workforce spearheaded by Musk.

The institute and many of its board members filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration soon after, seeking to prevent their removal and stop DOGE from taking over its operations. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell’s opinion on Monday reversed DOGE’s actions.

Speaking after a short examination of the headquarters, Moose said all appeared to be in order.

▶ Read more about USIP

Here’s what’s inside the tax bill

Republicans made one last round of revisions before the bill reached the House floor, boosting the state and local tax deduction to win over centrists and speeding up the work requirements in Medicaid to win over those who didn’t believe the bill did enough to curb spending.

Here’s a look at what’s in the legislative package, which is expected to undergo more changes when it goes to the Senate:

1. Tax cuts for individuals and businesses 2. Parents and older Americans face work requirements for food assistance 3. And new work requirements for Medicaid 4. No taxes on gun silencers, no money for Planned Parenthood and more 5. ‘Trump’ kids $1,000 savings accounts 6. Funding for Trump’s mass deportation operation 7. More money for the Pentagon and Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ 8. Tax on university endowments and overhaul of student loans 9. More drilling, mining on public lands

▶ Read more about what’s inside the bill

House Republicans pass Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and program cuts after all-night session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle Trump’s priority bill to approval Thursday.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s central to the GOP agenda. The House launched debate before midnight and by dawn the vote was called, 215-214, with Democrats staunchly opposed. It next goes to the Senate.

“To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again,” said Johnson, R-La.

The outcome caps an intense time on Capitol Hill, with days of private negotiations and public committee hearings, many happening back-to-back, around-the-clock. Republicans insisted their sprawling 1,000-page-plus package was what voters sent them to Congress — and Trump to the White House — to accomplish. They believe it will be “rocket fuel,” as one put it during debate, for the uneasy U.S. economy.

▶ Read more about the passage of the bill in the House

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.