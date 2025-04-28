The Latest: Nations must choose sides as Trump’s trade war pits US against China

Nations are being forced to choose between siding with China or the U.S. as President Donald Trump’s trade war locks the world’s two largest economies on a collision course.

Trump says Columbus Day will now just be Columbus Day, accusing Democrats of denigrating traditional American icons by celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day alongside the date when the Italian explorer landed in the Caribbean in 1492.

And Trump has issued orders to “save coal” by allowing more mining on federal land, loosening standards meant to curb coal’s air pollution and gutting the agency that screens coal miners for black lung disease.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, many Americans don’t agree with Trump’s aggressive efforts to quickly enact his agenda.

The Latest:

The White House plans to hold morning briefings this week to mark Trump’s 100 days

The first one will feature Tom Homan, the president’s top border adviser.

Officials set the stage by lining up posters with mug shots of migrants who have been accused of crimes. They’re positioned outside the West Wing to be in the background of correspondents’ television shots.

With China and the US at intense economic odds, nations are being forced to choose sides

As Trump’s trade war locks the world’s two largest economies on a collision course, America’s unnerved allies and partners are cozying up with China to hedge their bets. It comes as Trump’s trade push upends a decade of American foreign policy — including his own from his first term — toward rallying the rest of the world to join the United States against China. And it threatens to hand Beijing more leverage in any eventual dialogue with the U.S. administration.

With Trump saying that countries are “kissing my ass” to negotiate trade deals on his terms or risk stiff import taxes, Beijing is reaching out to countries far and near. It portrays itself as a stabilizing force and a predictable trading partner, both to cushion the impact from Trump’s tariffs and to forge stronger trade ties outside of the U.S. market.

“America and China are now locked in a fierce contest for global supremacy,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an April 16 speech. “Both powers claim they do not wish to force countries to choose sides. But in reality, each seeks to draw others closer into their respective orbits.”

