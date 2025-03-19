The Latest: Trump and Zelenskyy to speak following Trump’s call with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and expected to hear more about the American leader’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a ceasefire and to discuss the next steps.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has blocked enforcement of Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service, the latest in a string of legal setbacks for his sweeping agenda.

Here’s the latest:

Democrats are searching for a way out of their party’s identity crisis

They’ve been sniping at each other in public since Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pass a Republican spending bill that prevented a government shutdown. But the divisions in their party hardly began there.

For months, Democrats have been struggling to coalesce behind a political strategy as they confront President Trump and the Republican majorities in the House and the Senate. Behind closed doors at party retreats, think tank meetings and strategy sessions, Democrats have been having tense and searching conversations about ideology, policy and messaging as they urgently try to address what went wrong in last year’s election.

“I think we’re in a place internally where we’re having these family discussions and figuring out what the path forward is,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat and, at age 28, the youngest member of Congress.

Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House

Cybertrucks set ablaze. Bullets and Molotov cocktails aimed at Tesla showrooms.

Attacks on property carrying the logo of Elon Musk’s electric-car company are cropping up across the U.S. and overseas. While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars have been targeted.

There’s been a clear uptick since Trump took office and empowered Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency that’s slashing government spending. Experts on domestic extremism say it’s impossible to know yet if the spate of incidents will balloon into a long-term pattern.

The White House has thrown its weight behind Musk. Trump has said Tesla vandalism amounts to “domestic terror” and has threatened retribution, warning that those who target the company are “going to go through hell.”

Transportation secretary: NYC subway could lose federal funding unless it cleans up dirt and crime

“If you can’t keep your subway safe … we’re going to pull your money,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, adding that it’s not just New York City that’s at risk.

Subway systems in Chicago and Washington could lose the federal dollars they depend on to stay afloat if they also don’t clean up, he said.

Duffy, in the “Fox & Friends” interview, said, “just good government would dictate we have good, clean subways.”

Trump recently talked about crime in the subways of New York City, where he lived for most of his life.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’ll talk with Trump later in the day

He said he expects to hear more about Trump’s call with Putin about a ceasefire and to discuss the next steps.

But Zelenskyy said a vow by Putin not to attack energy infrastructure was “very much at odds with reality” following an overnight barrage of drone strikes across Ukraine.

“Even last night, after Putin’s conversation with … Trump, when Putin said that he was allegedly giving orders to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy, there were 150 drones launched overnight, including on energy facilities,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Russia said it had halted its targeting of Ukraine’s energy facilities and accused Kyiv of attacking equipment near one of its pipelines.

Details on an upgraded air traffic control system coming soon, transportation secretary says

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said an announcement about upgrades to the decades-old system could come in the “next couple days.”

Duffy said the system is safe “but we’re seeing the cracks of age.”

Interviewed Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Duffy said speed is “the key” and that “Congress has to give us all the money upfront.”

He didn’t provide a cost estimate but said he’d discuss the issue soon with Trump, share details with Congress and “hope we get the money quick.”

Air travelers have been spooked by a deadly mid-air collision over the Potomac River in Washington, other plane crashes and near-misses on airport runways.

Trump’s schedule today

According to the White House press office, Trump will receive an intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. ET.

Later this afternoon, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. ET.

A look at the judge who blocked Trump’s deportations and is now facing calls for impeachment

The federal judge who ruled against Trump’s deportation plans and is now facing calls for his impeachment is no stranger to politically fraught cases — including ones involving the president.

In his 14 years on the federal bench, James “Jeb” Boasberg has resolved secret grand jury disputes that arose during the special counsel investigations into Trump, oversaw improvements after the Trump-Russia investigation in how the Justice Department conducts national security surveillance and handled his share of sentencings for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A former homicide prosecutor in the nation’s capital who played basketball at Yale University, where he also earned his law degree, Boasberg has cultivated a reputation among colleagues as a principled jurist with bipartisan respect — he was appointed to the federal bench in 2011 by President Barack Obama but was named a decade earlier to a seat on the D.C. Superior Court by President George W. Bush.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service

A federal judge blocked enforcement of Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service on Tuesday, the latest in a string of legal setbacks for his sweeping agenda.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump’s order to exclude transgender troops from military service likely violates their constitutional rights. She was the second judge of the day to rule against the administration, and both rulings came within hours of an extraordinary conflict as Trump called for impeaching a third judge who temporarily blocked deportation flights, drawing a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Reyes, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, delayed her order until Friday morning to give the administration time to appeal.

Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, posted about the ruling on social media, writing, “District court judges have now decided they are in command of the Armed Forces…is there no end to this madness?”

