The Latest:Administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students, says thousands must transfer

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country. The Department of Homeland Security said the university allowed “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus and claimed without evidence that Harvard is coordinating with the Chinese communist party.

In a separate court case, District Judge Jeffrey S. White in Oakland blocked the Trump administration from terminating the legal status of international students nationwide while a court case challenging previous terminations is pending. The order bars the government from: arresting or incarcerating the plaintiffs and similarly situated students, transferring any of them outside the jurisdiction of their residence, imposing any adverse legal effect on students, and reversing the reinstatement of the legal status until the case is resolved.

Here’s the latest:

White House says judge’s ruling could jeopardize U.S. relations overseas

The White House says a federal judge who rebuked the Trump administration over a series of deportations is menacing U.S. relationships overseas.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the comments of federal Judge Brian Murphy, who said Wednesday that the Trump administration violated a court order on deportations to third countries with a flight linked to South Sudan.

Murphy said eight migrants aboard the plane were not given a meaningful opportunity to object to their deportation.

Leavitt said Thursday that “Judge Murphy is forcing federal officials to remain in Djibouti for over two weeks as a result.”

She said the judge’s comments were also “threatening our U.S. diplomatic relationships with countries around the world” though she refused to discuss what other third countries might have agreed to accept U.S. deportation flights.

Republican tax bill guts clean energy tax credits that Democrats approved three years ago in climate law

The big tax breaks package passed by House Republicans early Thursday would gut clean energy tax credits that Democrats approved three years ago while supporting increased mining, drilling and other traditional energy production.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, repeals or phases out more quickly clean energy tax credits passed in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act during former President Joe Biden’s term. Biden’s climate law has been considered monumental for the clean energy transition, but the House bill effectively renders moot much of the law’s incentives for renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

Clean energy advocates said the bill walks back the largest government investment in clean energy in history.

Netanyahu links shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers to antisemitism and Oct. 7 attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the shooting of two of his country’s embassy staff in Washington, D.C. was a “horrific” act of antisemitic violence.

“Yaron and Sarah weren’t the victims of a random crime,” Netanyahu said. “The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone — he wanted to kill Jews.”

In a video released by his office Thursday, speaking in English, he said the two staffers were planning to get engaged during a trip to Jerusalem next week.

Netanyahu said the suspect shouted “Free Palestine” as he was taken away, drawing a direct line between the shooting and the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. “This is exactly the same chant we heard on October 7th.”

Netanyahu concluded the video by saying, “I especially want to thank President Trump and the American people for their forthright stand with Israel and with the Jewish people.”

Leavitt says Trump signs every legal document

In response to questions about former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen to sign some documents, Leavitt said that Trump signs “any document that has legal implications.”

“He signs pretty much every document that is needed for the president’s signature, with the exception of maybe some letters to children,” she said.

But one of Trump’s most controversial acts, invoking the 18th-centruy wartime Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants, was something that Trump later claimed he didn’t sign.

“I don’t know when it was signed, because I didn’t sign it,” Trump told reporters in March.

Trump and Netanyahu discuss Israel embassy staffer shooting and Iran

The two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday following Wednesday evening’s shooting that killed two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Washington reception.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two leaders also discussed “a potential deal” with Iran to stem its rapidly advancing nuclear program. Trump is expected to dispatch special envoy Steve Witkoff to Italy for talks later this week with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi.

Leavitt said Trump believes the talks “moving along in the right direction.”

Trump administration files motion to end protections for immigrant children in federal custody

The Trump administration filed a motion on Thursday to end a policy cornerstone that since the 1990s has offered protections to child migrants in federal custody, in a move that likely will be challenged by advocates.

The protections in place, known as the Flores Settlement, largely limit to 72 hours the amount of time that child migrants traveling alone or with family and detained by the U.S. Border Patrol can be kept in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody. They also ensure the children are kept in safe and sanitary conditions.

The Flores settlement is named for a Salvadoran girl, Jenny Flores, whose lawsuit alleging widespread mistreatment of children in custody in the 1980s prompted special oversight.

This is the second time the federal government under Trump has attempted to end the policy. In August 2019, the first Trump administration asked a judge to dissolve the agreement. Its motion eventually was struck down in December 2020 by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

White House condemns judge who said US violated court order

Leavitt used her press briefing to attack by name the federal judge who ruled that the White House violated a court order on deportations to third countries, calling Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston a “liberal activist” and accusing the jurist of threatening U.S. diplomatic relationships.

“Judge Brian Murphy is not the secretary of State. He is not the secretary of defense or the commander in chief. He is a district court judge in Massachusetts. He cannot control the foreign policy or the national security of the United States of America, and to suggest otherwise is being completely absurd,” Leavitt said.

Trump to attend Group of 7 Summit next month

The president will take part in a gathering in Calgary, Canada, from June 15 to June 17 with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump is ‘saddened and outraged’ by the shooting deaths of two Israeli embassy staffers

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had spoken to Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice will prosecute the alleged gunman to the “fullest extent” of the law.

Leavitt said “hatred has no place in the United States of America” under Trump.

She said the entire White House staff was “praying for the victims’ friends and families at this unimaginable time.”

The first lady’s new audiobook is in her own voice — but she didn’t narrate it

Instead, Melania Trump said Thursday, she used artificial intelligence to generate a replica of her voice reading her memoir, “Melania.”

The 7-hour-long voiced read was created with technology from ElevenLabs, a startup that has helped other people mimic their own voices when medical issues rob them of their speech.

The company’s technology also was used to make the audio behind AI robocalls imitating former President Joe Biden that misled voters during the 2024 election.

The first lady’s embrace of AI for her book comes as her husband has said he wants to limit regulations on the technology that could hinder innovation. The president and first lady also recently signed the Take It Down Act, a measure that imposes penalties for online sexual exploitation, including through AI deepfakes.

Hundreds of state lawmakers urge Congressional leaders to keep hands off Planned Parenthood funding

As House Republicans passed their multitrillion-dollar budget bill overnight, 562 state lawmakers signed a letter to Congressional leadership urging them not to prohibit Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood and calling the organization “an integral and irreplaceable part of the health care system.”

″‘Defunding’ Planned Parenthood blocks patients from getting the care they need and increases health care costs for everyone,” the letter said.

Anti-abortion groups have long taken aim at Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding through a mounting initiative called Defund Planned Parenthood.

The federal Hyde Amendment already restricts government funding for most abortions, and less than 5% of the services Planned Parenthood provides are abortions, according to the organization’s 2023 annual report. Contraceptive services and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections make up the vast majority of its medical care. It also performs more cancer screening and prevention procedures than abortions, according to the report.

Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff to lead US delegation to next round of nuclear talks with Iran

That’s according to an American official familiar with the matter who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss an upcoming private diplomatic meeting.

Witkoff and the State Department’s director of policy planning Michael Anton will attend Friday’s talks in Rome that had been announced earlier by Oman’s foreign minister whose country has been mediating the talks, the official said.

The talks, which will be the fifth round of direct and indirect discussions, are expected to be held at the Omani embassy in the Italian capital.

— Matthew Lee

The US government will no longer make cents

The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and plans to stop making the coin when those run out, a Treasury official confirmed Thursday.

The move is expected to produce an immediate annual savings of $56 million in reduced material costs, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the news.

In February, President Trump announced he ordered his administration to cease production of the 1-cent coin.

Advocates for ditching the penny cite its high production cost — currently almost 4 cents per penny, according to the U.S. Mint — and limited utility. Fans of the penny cite its usefulness in charity drives and relative bargain in production costs compared with the nickel, which costs almost 14 cents to mint.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

— Fatima Hussein

Nonprofits sue Justice Department over canceled criminal justice and victims group grants

The five organizations that had grants terminated by the U.S. Department of Justice in April are suing the department and Attorney General Pam Bondi calling the cancellations unconstitutional and asking that the money be reinstated.

The lawsuit filed late Wednesday by the Vera Institute of Justice, the Center for Children & Youth Justice, Chinese for Affirmative Action, FORCE Detroit and Health Resources in Action, asks a federal judge to vacate the midstream grant cancellations.

They ask the court to award class status to the awardees for the more than 360 grants initially worth $820 million that were canceled last month, naming both the Office of Justice Programs and its acting agency head as additional defendants.

Judge blocks Trump administration’s mass layoffs at the Education Department

The federal judge on Thursday blocked Trump’s executive order to shut down the Education Department and ordered the agency to reinstate employees who were fired in mass layoffs.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from carrying out two plans announced in March that sought to work toward Trump’s goal to dismantle the department. It marks a setback to one of the Republican president’s campaign promises.

▶ Read more about Trump’s effort to shut down the Education Department

Democrats decry Trump’s crypto dinner as selling access to the White House

The dinner Trump is hosting at his suburban Washington golf club is for top investors in a meme coin controlled by his family.

Sen Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, says the dinner means “in effect putting a for sale sign on the White House.”

“It’s auctioning off access,” Blumenthal said on a press call.

The senator said those attending Thursday night’s dinner don’t have to file any federal paperwork — despite enriching the Trump Organization — because crypto currency isn’t regulated like traditional campaign donations.

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts said during a contentious House hearing earlier this month, “Never in American history has a sitting president so blatantly violated the ethics laws.”

United Arab Emirates condemns fatal shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and with the Israeli people over the attack.

The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal in 2020, the first of the so-called Abraham Accords that Israel eventually concluded with four Arab nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with parents of slain embassy staffers

Netanyahu “told the families that he shares in their deep sorrow, together with the entire Jewish People,” his office said in a statement.

The prime minister also spoke with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his office said.

US envoy to Israel calls Israel embassy staffer killings an ‘act of terror’

“It is just a horrific tragedy, an act of terror, and another way in which we have to recognize Jewish people all over the world are being singled out for these kind of horrible attacks,” U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said in an interview on Fox & Friends.

Huckabee went on to push back against critics of Israel’s execution of the war in Gaza, blaming Hamas for the war dragging on.

“We’ve got a lot of ignorant, idiotic people who don’t seem to understand the difference between right and wrong,” Huckabee said. “It shouldn’t be that complicated.”

The crypto industry saw Trump as a champion. Some now fear he’s putting personal profits first

It seems like a triumph for a cryptocurrency industry that has long sought mainstream acceptance: Top investors in one of President Trump’s crypto projects invited to dine with him at his luxury golf club in Northern Virginia on the heels of the Senate advancing key pro-crypto legislation and while bitcoin prices soar.

But Thursday night’s dinner for the 220 biggest investors in the $TRUMP meme coin has raised uncomfortable questions about potentially shadowy buyers using the anonymity of the internet to buy access to the president.

While Democrats charge that Trump is using the power of the presidency to boost profits for his family business, even some pro-Trump crypto enthusiasts worry that the president’s push into meme coins isn’t helping their efforts to establish the credibility, stability and legitimacy they had thought his administration would bring to their businesses.

▶ Read more about Trump and crypto

Trump celebrates passage of his ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

The president in his morning social media posting praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leadership for getting his major tax bill through the lower chamber.

Now, he’s pushing Senate Republicans to get moving and notch a political win on Democrats.

“it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!” Trump said. “There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination.”

Planned Parenthood says barring it from Medicaid funding could have a major impact

The group says a provision barring it from receiving Medicaid funds could lead to one-third of its health centers closing.

Planned Parenthood said about 200 centers are at risk — most of them in states where abortion is legal. The nation’s largest abortion provider also offers other health services, including birth control and cancer screening. State Medicaid money covers abortion in some states, but not others.

“We’re in a fight for survival — not just for Planned Parenthood, but for the ability of everyone to get high-quality, non-judgmental health care,” Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America celebrated the provision, saying in a statement, “Congress took a big step toward stopping taxpayer funding of the Big Abortion industry.”

Institute of Peace reclaims its headquarters after court win over Musk’s cost-cutting team

The U.S. Institute of Peace retook control of its headquarters Wednesday, two days after a federal judge said the firing of its board and employees by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was illegal.

The institute’s acting president, George Moose, entered the organization’s headquarters with private security and the institute’s outside attorney for the first time since being escorted off the premises during the DOGE takeover. Moose and most of the institute’s board were fired in March, part of the mass slashing of the federal workforce spearheaded by Musk.

The institute and many of its board members filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration soon after, seeking to prevent their removal and stop DOGE from taking over its operations. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell’s opinion on Monday reversed DOGE’s actions.

Speaking after a short examination of the headquarters, Moose said all appeared to be in order.

▶ Read more about USIP

Here’s what’s inside the tax bill

Republicans made one last round of revisions before the bill reached the House floor, boosting the state and local tax deduction to win over centrists and speeding up the work requirements in Medicaid to win over those who didn’t believe the bill did enough to curb spending.

Here’s a look at what’s in the legislative package, which is expected to undergo more changes when it goes to the Senate:

1. Tax cuts for individuals and businesses 2. Parents and older Americans face work requirements for food assistance 3. And new work requirements for Medicaid 4. No taxes on gun silencers, no money for Planned Parenthood and more 5. ‘Trump’ kids $1,000 savings accounts 6. Funding for Trump’s mass deportation operation 7. More money for the Pentagon and Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ 8. Tax on university endowments and overhaul of student loans 9. More drilling, mining on public lands

▶ Read more about what’s inside the bill

House Republicans pass Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and program cuts after all-night session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle Trump’s priority bill to approval Thursday.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s central to the GOP agenda. The House launched debate before midnight and by dawn the vote was called, 215-214, with Democrats staunchly opposed. It next goes to the Senate.

“To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again,” said Johnson, R-La.

The outcome caps an intense time on Capitol Hill, with days of private negotiations and public committee hearings, many happening back-to-back, around-the-clock. Republicans insisted their sprawling 1,000-page-plus package was what voters sent them to Congress — and Trump to the White House — to accomplish. They believe it will be “rocket fuel,” as one put it during debate, for the uneasy U.S. economy.

▶ Read more about the passage of the bill in the House

