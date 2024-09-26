Top Haitian official denounces false claim, repeated by Trump, that immigrants are eating pets

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A strange moment in American politics paid a visit to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, brought there by a top Haitian official.

Edgard Leblanc Fils, the president of Haiti’s transitional council, spoke to world leaders about gang violence in his country and bemoaned the large number of citizens fleeing the violence. Then he referenced false claims that Haitians living in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs.

The debunked information found its international spotlight in the U.S. presidential debate earlier this month, in which former President Donald Trump repeated the claims that have circulated on the internet and been amplified by his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The Republican ticket is criticizing the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration, which are supported by Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his General Assembly address, Fils made clear his country’s concern about the repercussions of the false claims about fellow Haitians.

“I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country — and in particular those living in Springfield, Ohio,” he said. The history of U.S-Haitian ties “enables us to say with confidence that the American people reject any incitement to hate against our community,” he said.

“The passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country such as the United States, a country forged by immigrants from all countries, and which has become a model of democracy for the world.”

During the debate with Harris, Trump specifically mentioned Springfield, saying that immigrants were taking over the city.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

___

See more of AP’s coverage of the U.N. General Assembly at https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.