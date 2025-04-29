Trump locks in future of Michigan air base with new fighter jet announcement

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Republican President Donald Trump landed in Michigan on Tuesday and shared a hug with a longtime antagonist, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as they appeared together to announce a new fighter jet mission being placed at an Air National Guard base outside Detroit and ease fears that the installation could close.

Trump delivered the news at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, shortly after arriving in Michigan for an evening rally marking his 100th day in office. He was joined by Whitmer, who has softened her stance toward Trump in hopes of finding common ground — with securing a new mission for the base a top priority.

For decades, Trump said the base has “stood as a crucial pillar of North American air defense.”

“In recent years, many in Michigan have feared for the future of the base. They’ve been calling everybody, but the only one that mattered is Trump,” he said. “Today I have come in person to lay to rest any doubt about Selfridge’s future.”

After Trump and Whitmer hugged upon the president disembarking Air Force One, she climbed in his motorcade to ride to the base. During his remarks, Trump said the governor has been “very effective” in advocating for the base.

State officials had been pushing for years to replace the base’s aging fleet of A-10 aircraft, which are set to be retired, to help ensure Selfridge remains in operation. Trump had suggested that new fighter jets could secure Selfridge’s future, including the likes of F-16s or F-35s.

Located 30 miles north of Detroit, the base generates an estimated $850 million in statewide economic impact and supports about 5,000 military and civilian personnel, according to the office of Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

For years, Whitmer has pressed multiple administrations — including Trump’s first term and former Democratic President Joe Biden’s — to secure a new mission for the base, calling it “a key defense hub and economic anchor.” The Air Force announced in 2017 that Selfridge had lost out on a bid for F-35A Lightning.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth traveled separately from the president to Selfrdige for the announcement. But military implications aside, Trump’s announcement handed Whitmer a victory — though it remains to be seen what political price she may have paid to secure it.

The governor has been frequently mentioned as a potential presidential candidate. As she works to raise her profile nationally, Whitmer has vowed to find common ground with Trump where she can. But some Democrats view the president and his administration as so harmful that they’d rather see the party oppose Trump and his team whenever possible.

Earlier this month, Whitmer traveled to Washington to meet with Trump to discuss Selfridge and other issues affecting Michigan, including the steep tariffs Trump has imposed on Canada and other U.S. trading partners. The governor said she was unexpectedly ushered into the Oval Office, where she stood awkwardly as the Republican president signed executive orders and assailed his political opponents during a photo opportunity.

At one point, a photo captured Whitmer trying to hide her face from the cameras by holding up a folder.

Trump had told Whitmer during her visit that he hoped to keep the base “open, strong, thriving.”

“It’s a great piece of property. It’s a great location, and it’s a great state,” Trump said. “So I think we’re going to come back with a very good answer.”

He followed through on that Tuesday, at a time when Michigan has seen its unemployment rate rise for three consecutive months, including a 1.3% jump in March, reaching 5.5%, according to state data. That fare exceeds the national average.

Weissert reported from Warren, Michigan.

