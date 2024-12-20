Trump to nominate the head of Catholic advocacy group as US ambassador to the Vatican

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Friday said he’s nominating the president of the advocacy group CatholicVote to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Brian Burch is the president and co-founder of CatholicVote. He and his wife, Sara, have nine children and live in the Chicago suburbs.

“Brian loves his Church and the United States – He will make us all proud,” Trump posted on social media in announcing the nomination.

Burch said on social media that as ambassador he would “promote the dignity of all people and the common good.”

AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of November’s election, found that 22% of voters identified as Catholic and Trump won 55% of this group. In 2020, the Catholic vote was essentially split between Trump and President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic who plans to meet with Pope Francis in January in the final trip of his presidency.

