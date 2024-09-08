Tyreek Hill is detained by police before Dolphins game; 1 officer is subsequently placed on leave

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A police officer was put on administrative leave after being involved in an incident where the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team’s home stadium following a traffic stop Sunday morning, hours before the star wide receiver played in his first game of the season.

The officer, who was not identified, was one of at least three involved in detaining Hill, who said he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving. Some fans saw the incident and captured video on their way to the game, and it quickly went viral on social media.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said she launched an internal affairs investigation.

Told postgame that the officer was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Hill said “that should tell you everything you need to know.”

Added defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who was also briefly handcuffed after coming to his teammate’s aid: “That makes sense based on the situation.”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell

Hill, who said he respects police officers and wants to be one when he retires from football, said he “had no idea” why police placed him in handcuffs.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way,” Hill said. “Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man.”

Hill said he didn’t want to use his status to get out of the situation but wondered what would’ve happened if he weren’t an NFL star.

“I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do,” Hill said. “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would have done. I was just making sure that I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that: ‘Just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.’”

Daniels said in a statement earlier Sunday that she requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident, adding that the department would review available body camera footage.

In a later statement, Daniels said: “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Hill said everything happened so fast it caught him off guard.

“I’m just glad that my teammates were there to support me in that situation because I felt alone,” Hill added.

Campbell said he was driving into Hard Rock Stadium when he saw Hill handcuffed, and he stopped to help. The 17-year NFL veteran ended up in handcuffs as well, saying officers told him it was because he disobeyed their direct orders.

“I’d seen, I feel like excessive force, so I get out of the car to kind of just try to de-escalate the situation,” Campbell said, also calling the incident “a bit extreme.”

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, said he spoke to his wife and family after the incident and before the game kicked off.

He led Miami’s receivers with seven catches for 130 yards Sunday, including an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter that helped the Dolphins rally past the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17. Hill celebrated the score by placing his hands behind his back as if to simulate being handcuffed.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” on ESPN.

“How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I’m not going to make any allegations at this time. The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has been in contact with the Dolphins, but declined to comment further.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.