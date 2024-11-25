UK authorities charge a man in last week’s bomb hoax at the US Embassy

LONDON (AP) — UK authorities said Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man with a bomb hoax near the U.S. Embassy in London last week.

Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.

