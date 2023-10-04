University of Maryland bus hits light pole, sending 30 to hospitals

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — A University of Maryland bus hit a light pole Wednesday morning, injuring 30 people, emergency officials said.

The bus had 56 passengers aboard when it crashed at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS posted on social media. Crews took 30 people to hospitals with minor injuries. Details on the injuries, including whether the driver was hurt, weren’t released. Other passengers refused treatment.

A white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median, according to video footage shown by news outlets.

Prince George’s County police and university police are investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.