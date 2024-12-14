US Army base in Georgia given ‘all clear’ after being locked down due to ‘dangerous event’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Army installation in Georgia was locked down on Saturday morning, but then given an “all clear” less than an hour later as the base said “the dangerous event had passed.”

The operations center at Fort Eisenhower issued the alert on social media with a “LOCK DOWN! LOCK DOWN!” message. “Execute lock down procedures on the installation immediately! If you are in danger take appropriate action,” the message said.

A short time later, the operations center said the threat had passed and that normal operations could resume. However, the base canceled activities related to the afternoon’s Army-Navy football game, which was being played outside Washington.

No further details were immediately provided. The base’s public affairs officer, a spokesperson for the base’s medical center and a spokesperson for the nearby Richmond County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return phone calls.

Formerly named Fort Gordon, the installation is home to the United States Army Cyber Command.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.