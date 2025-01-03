US Olympic runner Fred Kerley is arrested in South Florida following a confrontation with police

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Olympic runner Fred Kerley has been arrested in South Florida following a confrontation with police, authorities said.

Body camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows Kerley arguing with a group of officers late Thursday before a physical confrontation erupted. Kerley was wrestled to the ground, where an officer stuck him several times and then used a Taser on the 29-year-old sprinter, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were investigating an unrelated active police scene when Kerley approached the area and attempted to force his way through to his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Officers had told Kerley to go around the area, but Kerley began to argue with them, which led to a shoving match with police.

Four officers tried to take Kerley into custody while he moved to evade arrest, officials said. After being stunned with the Taser, Kerley was taken to a local hospital and then to the Miami-Dade County jail.

Kerley is charged with battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Kerley, and USA Track & Field, the national governing body for track and field in the U.S., declined to comment on the arrest.

FILE - Fred Kerley, of the United States, competes in the men's 100-meter heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader

Kerley won the silver medal for the 100 meters at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the bronze for the same event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. He has also earned six medals at the World Athletics Championships.

