US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, issued a statement saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

Hinson’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a message asking when Hinson, a Republican, was expected to be released.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

