US says it will support new Syrian leaders who protect women and renounce terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will recognize and support a new Syrian government that renounces terrorism, destroys chemical weapons stocks and protects the rights of minorities and women.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. would work with groups in Syria and regional partners to ensure that the transition from President Bashar Assad’s deposed government runs smoothly. He was not specific about which groups the U.S. would work with, but the State Department has not ruled out talks with the main Syrian rebel group despite its designation as a terrorist organization.

“The transition process and new government must also uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed,” he said.

Blinken added that Syrians should decide their future and that other countries should “support an inclusive and transparent process” and not interfere.

“The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process,” Blinken said. “We stand prepared to lend all appropriate support to all of Syria’s diverse communities and constituencies.”

The Assad government collapsed over the weekend during lightning strikes led by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, known as HTS, which has been designated a “foreign terrorist organization” by the U.S. since 2012.

The State Department says it will review that designation if the group takes steps to reverse the reasons for it but says the listing itself does not prohibit discussions between its members and U.S. officials.

Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday that U.S. officials “do have the ability, when it is in our interest, legally to communicate with a designated terrorist organization.”

