Usher’s Super Bowl encore? Marrying Jenn Goicoechea at Las Vegas chapel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar’s headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to officials and documents. The officiant who wed the pair is known to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple married Sunday at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public Monday. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ronald Joseph Polrywka, better known locally as Ron DeCar. Witnesses included Jonnetta Patton, Usher’s mother.

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds!” chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement. “We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife.”

“As much as we love, love,” the statement adds, “this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez

A representative for Usher, Lydia Kanuga, provided a statement on Tuesday, confirming the marriage. “Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” it read. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

DeCar did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information. A publicist said DeCar declined to comment.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, the head of the county’s marriage license bureau, confirmed that her office issued a license to Usher and Goicoechea last week.

“Naturally they got married in Las Vegas,” Goya said. “What better place than the ‘Wedding Capital of the World?’”

The document, issued Thursday, lists the couple’s full names — Usher Raymond IV and Jennifer Jean Goicoechea — and shows they paid a $102 filing fee. It notes that Usher had been married before and Goicoechea had not. It also listed their business address at a commercial building in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Usher divorced his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009 after two years together, and he won custody of their two sons. In December 2018, the singer filed for divorce after three years together with his second wife and former manager, Grace Miguel.

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL championship game in overtime, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed “Usher: My Way” at the Park MGM. He just released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled “Past Present Future.”

____

Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed to this report.

