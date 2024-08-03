Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said.

Vermont residents dealt with heavy flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure earlier this week and came on the heels of wider flooding in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Friday the state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance in several counties.

A very early assessment found damage to public infrastructure exceeding $6 million, well above the threshold for a federal disaster declaration, Vermont officials said.

“Many of the communities impacted by the July 30-31 storms were still cleaning up from flooding less than a month ago,” Scott said. “This intense rainstorm devastated homes, businesses, roads, bridges, culverts and other public infrastructure.”

A federal disaster declaration would provide reimbursement to communities for storm repair and response. Vermont officials are asking residents to report damage to the state so it can make the best case possible for federal aid.

The recent flooding in Vermont has undone cleanup and recovery work that followed flooding just a few weeks ago, Scott has said. Scientists have said stronger, more persistent storms fueled by a warming world are among the factors causing the mountainous state to suffer more flooding.

The flooding that occurred earlier in July stemmed from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

