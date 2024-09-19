Wagon rolls over at Wisconsin apple orchard injuring about 25 children and adults

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (AP) — About 25 children and adults were injured Wednesday when a wagon carrying them overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard.

The children, parents and chaperones were on a field trip to the orchard in Lafayette when one of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes told reporters. Hakes said the tractor was traveling at a low speed when the wagon rolled over while going downhill.

Three people suffered critical injuries, while injuries to five others were considered serious. Authorities didn’t say how many of the injured were children.

The elementary school-age children attend a school in Eau Claire. Lafayette is northeast of Eau Claire.

