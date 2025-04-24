Weinstein accuser had ‘zero interest’ in sex with him, friend testifies

NEW YORK (AP) — Friends of one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers testified Thursday that the woman told them long ago that Weinstein sexually assaulted her.

Adding a new perspective to the ex-movie mogul’s retrial, one witness said she’d once suggested that accuser Miriam Haley date the movie mogul, but Haley balked.

“She had zero interest in dating him or sleeping with him,” witness Christine Pressman said, describing Haley as “distraught” when she later disclosed the alleged sexual assault.

Some of the emerging details show how this trial is a reprise — but not an exact repeat — of the 2020 trial in which Weinstein was initially convicted of rape and sexual assault. That conviction has since been overturned.

Pressman didn’t testify at the original trial. Prosecutors brought her in this time to support Haley’s allegations, but Weinstein’s lawyers quizzed her about whether Haley in fact had a willing sexual relationship with the Oscar-winning studio boss.

Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial in Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

“Never,” Pressman insisted.

Haley is a former production assistant on the Weinstein-produced television show “Project Runway.”

Weinstein, 73, maintains that he has never sexually assaulted or raped anyone. His lawyers argue that his accusers agreed to sexual encounters with the Oscar-winning producer in hopes of getting ahead in the entertainment business.

Weinstein was transformed in 2017 from a Hollywood tycoon into a #MeToo movement villain after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public.

He was convicted in 2020 of raping Jessica Mann, who was once an aspiring actor, and forcing oral sex on Haley. New York’s highest court threw out the conviction last year, finding that the original trial judge had allowed prejudicial testimony.

The retrial includes an additional allegation of forcible oral sex on a different woman, former model Kaja Sokola. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

None of the accusers has testified yet, but two of Haley’s friends took the stand Thursday to attest that she told them about the alleged July 2006 sexual assault around that time.

Elizabeth Entin, Haley’s former roommate, said a shaken Haley told her that month that Weinstein had forcibly performed oral sex on her. Echoing her testimony at the first trial, Entin said she suggested Haley call a lawyer, but her friend seemed disinclined.

Pressman, however, said she advised against turning to police when the Finnish-born Haley made a similar disclosure to her in August or September of 2006.

“I said, ‘Harvey Weinstein is the king of New York. He’s extremely powerful. You are not. You’re here on a tourist visa. Just let it go,’” the former model, musician and actor recalled. She teared up as she added that she now knows her guidance “was wrong.”

Under questioning from Weinstein lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, Pressman acknowledged that at some point before the alleged assault, she suggested Haley date Weinstein. Pressman later explained that she’d been frustrated by her friend’s taste in men — guys who were lanky, cerebral “and broke,” as Pressman put it.

Haley rejected the notion of dating Weinstein, she said. But Bonjean went on to ask whether Pressman knew that Haley “had consensual sex with Mr. Weinstein.” Pressman said her friend did no such thing.

Haley testified at the original trial that she said “no, no, no” during the alleged assault. A few weeks later, she didn’t protest when Weinstein pulled her toward a bed and had sex with her, she said, explaining that she simply “went numb.”

After jurors left for the day, Weinstein’s lawyers sought a mistrial, saying Pressman’s testimony was prejudicial. They were turned down by Judge Curtis Farber, who’s now overseeing the case.

While there are many similarities to the first trial, there also stand to be plenty of changes.

Entin found herself answering questions about what she has said and written about the first trial itself, such as describing her participation as her “15 minutes of fame.” Entin said it was a joke.

And she wasn’t asked about a recollection that made for a memorable and rare light moment at the first trial — a time when she said Weinstein showed up uninvited to the apartment she shared with Haley and was chased around by Entin’s pet Chihuahua.

Farber had indicated he didn’t think having Entin describe the purported episode was fair game for the trial.

The Associated Press does not identify people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be named. Haley, Mann and Sokola have done so.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.