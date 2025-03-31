Wild weather blamed for deaths of 3 kids in Michigan and man in an Amish buggy in Indiana

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A tree fell on a van in Michigan, killing three children, during a fierce weekend storm that swept the region and contributed to the death of an 84-year-old man in an Amish buggy in Indiana, authorities said Monday.

Meanwhile, more potentially dangerous weather was predicted across parts of the Southeast U.S.

More than 300,000 power outages still were reported in Michigan, while nearly 100,000 outages were posted for Wisconsin and Indiana by early afternoon. Trees and power lines were no match for freezing rain and extreme winds.

The victims of the tragedy in Kalamazoo County were a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother and an 11-year-old girl who was their cousin. Three more people in the van were injured Sunday, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit.

“The family could not have avoided this,” Sheriff Richard Fuller told reporters, adding that the tree struck the passenger area where the children were sitting.

A large tree lies on top of a mobile home at Millwood Estates on East Cork Street after a storm Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Brad Devereaux/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brad Devereaux

“It was such a large tree that it came across two lanes of traffic and out the other side of the vehicle for about 12 more feet,” the sheriff said.

The area had been under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, one of several Sunday in southern Michigan.

At roughly the same time, an Amish buggy in Middlebury, Indiana, flipped due to fierce winds, killing Lonnie Yoder, police said.

Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula remained a mess Monday, with thousands of trees down because of freezing rain that struck Saturday. Police urged people to stay off roads. The Alpena News said it couldn’t publish a newspaper because it had no power, like the rest of Alpena County.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, investigators believe severe crosswinds blew over a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon, killing the driver at the property of Pratt Industries, the Porter County sheriff’s office said. Jagbir Singh, 34, of Ontario, Canada, was found outside of the passenger compartment.

A warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana, was destroyed, though no injuries were reported, WSBT-TV said.

Winds in southwest Ohio toppled a church steeple, damaged homes and flipped campers Sunday night, authorities said. No injuries were reported. A school district north of Cincinnati said it would not open Monday because of storm damage.

Storm damage was reported in several counties in Tennessee, including Maury and Humphreys counties, WSMV-TV reported. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported damage across the county, including a roof torn off a house. The homeowners were trapped inside but not injured.

Clusters of thunderstorms accompanied by strong to severe wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes could spread across much of the Southeast on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

